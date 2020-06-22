Thailand starts second round of Covid-19 vaccine testing in monkeys

Researchers of Chulalongkorn University today started giving the second shots of the mRNA vaccine to monkeys in the Covid-19 vaccine trial while the human trial phase is expected in October.







The first round of the injections in the mRNA-type vaccine trial began on May 23 and it found to respond well in stimulating the immune system in monkeys.







The director of the Nation Vaccine Institute, Dr. Nakorn Premsri and Secretary-General of the National Research Council of Thailand, Prof. Dr. Sirirurg Songsivilai said that after the first shots, all monkeys remained strong and their nervous and respiratory systems were normal without side effects.

The blood tests showed the satisfactory results that they could produce anti-bodies, so the second shots could proceed and the monkeys are expected to produce immune response to the coronavirus within two weeks.

If the trial gives good results, the third shots will be given to monkeys in August. After that, the results in its efficacy and safety will be evaluated before the human trial phase will begin as planned in October or November. (TNA)











