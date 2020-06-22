Thai returnees from India reported new cases, death toll remains 58

Thailand reported three new coronavirus cases, all of which were imported cases while the country marks 28 days without local transmission.







Dr.Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Center for Covid19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said three new infections were Thai returnees from India and were in state quarantine in Chonburi.

The total Covid-19 cases were raised to 3,151 and 3,022 patients fully recovered and were discharged from hospitals and 71 others are being treated at hospitals.

The death toll remains at 58.

The new infections were Thai women aged between 11-34 years old, who arrived in Thailand on June 15. They were asymptomatic but tested positive to coronavirus. (TNA)











