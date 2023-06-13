Thailand starts exporting cooked duck meat to Australia

Thailand has started exporting cooked duck meat products to Australia after 7 years of negotiations. The first 20 tons were shipped out of Thailand today, with some 1,200 tons of cooked duck meat expected to go to Australia in the first calendar year.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives and food product manufacturer Charoen Pokphand Foods (CPF) today celebrated the first shipment of cooked duck meat products to Australia, the first-ever export of cooked duck meat from Thailand to the Oceanian country.







Mr. Prayoon Inskul, Permanent Secretary of Agriculture and Cooperatives, said Thailand and Australia have been in negotiations since 2016, while the success of cooperation between the Thai government and private sector has resulted in Thailand being the first country in the world allowed to export ready to eat duck products to Australia.

The first shipment consisted of 20 tons of cooked duck meat. The country now expects to export some 1,200 tons to Australia during the first calendar year, generating some 400 million baht in revenue.







CPF CEO Prasit Boondoungprasert said this shipment reflects the capability of Thai businesses to produce world-class agricultural goods, while Australia itself is a high potential market with increasing demands for ready-to-eat duck products, with the current figure of duck consumption at around 50,000 tons per year.

CPF has been exporting duck products to several international markets, including Germany, England, the EU, Japan, Singapore, and New Zealand. The company is targeting a 500-600 ton duck export to Australia, consisting of grilled duck, shredded duck meat, and grilled duck with flour wrap. (NNT)















