TCEB forms new team to develop MICE market

The Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) has announced a new strategy to expand the domestic Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) market.

TCEB President Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya said the organization recognizes the importance of the domestic MICE industry due to its consistent growth rate of approximately 5% under normal circumstances from 2017 to 2019. Observing increased event organization and traveler flow across all regions of Thailand, the TCEB has reorganized its team and developed comprehensive plans to enhance the domestic MICE industry under the banner “New MICE Perspectives – Discover Your MICE Experience in Thailand.”







The organization is focused on networking to expand market opportunities and jointly drive industry success. To this end, a new Domestic MICE Market Promotion Department has been established to oversee a 360-degree mission, including the development of products, services, destinations, venues, local businesses and communities, promotional marketing, support schemes, and marketing communication.







The main approach to upgrading the domestic MICE industry involves several key elements: 1. promoting business growth with measurable results through innovation and new platforms, and developing a sustainable business growth model; 2. strengthening business cooperation between Thailand and international partners through the MICE Development Committee network; 3. comprehensive support and incubation of MICE business to lay the groundwork for a new industry master plan; 4. enhancing long-term economic and societal value by developing the industry’s Ecosystem Architecture and ensuring the sustainability of destinations and locations.







Chiruit further explained that TCEB currently operates four regional offices – specifically in the Northern, the Northeastern and East-West-Central regions, as well as in the South.

Chiruit said, “The new dimension of domestic MICE plays a significant role in driving Thailand’s economy, particularly the grassroots economy, as it creates jobs, generates income, and improves the quality of life for local communities – all of which are considered the core pillars of sustainable national development.” (NNT)















