Thailand starts COVID-19 antibody inoculation for weak people

The Ministry of Public Health started the inoculation of long active antibody (LAAB) for vulnerable people including renal failure patients and those who received organ transplant or chemotherapy.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the government ordered 250,000 LAAB doses from AstraZeneca which already delivered 7,000 of them.







The procurement resulted from an amendment to a previous COVID-19 vaccine acquisition contract with AstraZeneca. The company also produced LAAB and there was not an additional cost for the contractual change for the antibody procurement, he said.



The Ministry of Public Health would quickly distribute LAAB to hospitals in regions to help people with impaired immunity. LAAB would remain effective for at least six months after inoculation, Mr Anutin said.

Officials concerned would follow up the conditions of LAAB recipients, he added. (TNA)































