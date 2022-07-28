Public agencies hold oath-pledging ceremonies ahead of His Majesty’s birthday anniversary

Many government agencies are holding oath-pledging ceremonies for their personnel to mark His Majesty the King’s birthday anniversary on July 28. The civil servants and public employees vowed to conduct themselves decently and work for the public benefit.

Prime Minister’s Office Permanent Secretary Thirapat Prayoonsithi led personnel of the Prime Minister’s Office in giving their vows to be good civil servants. The oath was given for the occasion of His Majesty the King’s birthday anniversary on July 28. The group pledged to conduct themselves as good civil servants and work for the benefit of the nation. The vow-givers then proceeded to sing the Royal Anthem and the King’s Anthem.







Mr. Thirapat said he will lead civil servants under his charge to conduct themselves well and tend to issues facing the public.

The Public Relations Department (PRD) also held an oath-giving ceremony for its personnel. The ceremony took place at the multi-purpose building inside the PRD compound in Phaya Thai district of Bangkok. PRD Director-General Lt. Gen. Sansern Kaewkamnerd led civil servants and other department employees in giving their vows. The congregation then sang the Royal Anthem and the King’s Anthem. The group expressed its intent to be good civil servants and work as a driving force for the public interest. (NNT)































