Thailand speeding up relief packages amid third wave outbreak

The government is considering new relief packages for both individuals and businesses as a part of a new economic stimulus package, against the situation of Thailand’s third wave of Covid-19 outbreak.

Deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has instructed all economic agencies concerned to speed up assessing the impact of the Covid-19 restrictions on all sectors, which is required before details of these relief packages can be mapped out.







She said the details of the Covid-19 relief packages will be submitted to the Centre for Economic Situation Administration (CCSA) for consideration, adding that the new round of Covid-19 relief packages will be decided on carefully to ensure everyone affected is covered.



Ms Traisuree said past relief packages aimed at shouldering living costs, such as discounts on electricity, water and cooking gas bills for instance, proved effective in helping ease the economic impact of the outbreak on consumers. (NNT)







