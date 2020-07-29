Thailand southern Durian satisfies Chinese consumers

The completion of a new durian-processing plant in the southern province last year resulted in durian exports from the South to China as well as their popularity among Chinese consumers and local price increase.







Manguwang Food Co. operates the plant on a seven-rai plot in Thepha district, Songkhla. The new 700-million-baht plant boosts investment confidence in the far South and raises the company’s daily durian purchase from 200 to 500 tons. It processes fresh durian into frozen one for export to China.

In its first year of operation, the new plant processed about 9,000 tons of durian. The company planned to buy 20,000 tons this year. The management of the company said that the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic did not affect Chinese demand for Thai durian and its operation helped raised local durian prices by 10-20%.

The demand was increasing but local durian supplies were limited and could not feed year-long production at the plant. Therefore, the company sought permission to also produce frozen coconut milk. If approved, that would benefit local farmers and economy, the company said. (TNA)











