Thailand southern border kids attend Children’s Day event organized by SBPAC

The Southern Border Provinces Administrative Centre (SBPAC) organized the 2023 National Children’s Day activities, participated by about 1,000 local children from the vulnerability groups including orphans and children from the poor families. The event featured a number of activities, such as mobile planetarium, art, food, and music, and gift giving of over 17,000 pieces. The gifts will also be distributed to kids across the Southern border area.







Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-ocha expressed appreciation toward all concerned sectors for supporting the organization of the event at the SBPAC, said Deputy Government Spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek, in her capacity as member of Government’s special representatives for solving problems in the Southern border provinces.

The Deputy Government Spokesperson stated that the Prime Minister was pleased to learn that the kids were happy attending the event.







He also wished them good health and happiness to become children of the next generation with the bright future who are the driving forces for national development and sustainable peace.

The Government strives to implement its policies to ensure that no one is left behind, especially the vulnerability groups, and to minimize social disparity.

SBPAC has been working together with other agencies to promote child development in the Southern border area by addressing malnutrition in children, enhancing their language skills and scientific knowledge, and promoting multi-cultural coexistence. (TNA)





































































