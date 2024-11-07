Thailand showcases ‘Ignite Thailand – Soft Power and Sustainability’ at WTM 2024

LONDON – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is participating in the World Travel Market (WTM) 2024, from 5-7 November at ExCeL London, marking Thailand’s 43rd consecutive year at this premier travel industry event.

Under the theme “Ignite Thailand: Soft Power and Sustainability,” TAT has curated a spacious 400-square-metre Thailand Stand to connect buyers and sellers, emphasising Thailand’s rich heritage and commitment to sustainable tourism.



Her Royal Highness Princess Ubolratana graciously visited the Stand, continuing a longstanding tradition of royal support for Thailand’s presence at WTM. The Princess has engaged in a special activity, “Ignite Thailand’s Charm with Collaboration of TAT x Teddy House”, adorning a teddy bear doll with traditional Thai fabrics, symbolising the beauty and artistry of Thai textiles.

Inspired by the diverse indigenous fabrics of Thailand, the Thailand Stand highlights traditional reed mats, crafts, and vibrant handwoven textiles from across the country as well as the six provinces renowned for their unique natural dyeing techniques: Mae Hong Son, Lampang, Phrae, Sukhothai, Sakon Nakhon, and Loei.







Information on ‘Thai Craft Destination’ will be provided in combination with specialty travel routes focusing on low-carbon, luxury, and wellness experiences, alongside details about TAT’s partners, including hotels and travel operators. Additionally, visitors can enjoy a DIY experience, creating souvenirs from Thai traditional fabrics like lucky charms, brooches and pins.

Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Governor, said “WTM is an important platform for the global tourism industry to converge. TAT is excited to engage with global tourism professionals, showcasing Thailand’s commitment to sustainability, cultural richness, and the soft power that makes the kingdom a premier destination for travellers worldwide.”

This year, the Thailand Stand hosts a diverse group of 42 Thai sellers, representing a 23.53% increase over 2023. This includes 32 hotels and resorts from popular destinations like Bangkok, Phuket, and Krabi, along with 10 Destination Management Companies.

Reinforcing TAT’s dedication to sustainable tourism, four of these sellers are Thailand Tourism Awards winners, 23 are STAR-certified businesses, and two are CF-Hotels.









Esteemed partners such as Thai Airways, Bangkok Airways, the Thailand Privilege Card, and the Sports Authority of Thailand further highlight this year’s collaborative spirit.

The UK is one of Thailand’s largest tourist markets. From 1 January to 31 October 2024, Thailand welcomed 739,837 UK visitors, with a year-end target of one million.









UK visitors to Thailand comprise 57.83% first-time visitors and 42.17% repeat visitors, with the majority (94%) travelling independently. They stay on average 18.33 nights, spending approximately 68,488 Baht per person per trip. Favourite destinations include Bangkok, Surat Thani, Krabi, Phuket, and Chiang Mai, with key motivations including leisure, family visits, sports tourism, and special celebrations.

During the upcoming high season from November 2024 to March 2025, there will be 552 direct flights from the UK to Thailand, offering a total of 174,864 seats, further facilitating access for UK travellers to Thailand’s diverse offerings.







































