Trump secures second term in striking comeback with 295 electoral votes

Donald Trump has reclaimed the U.S. presidency, securing a second term in a striking comeback four years after his 2020 defeat. Trump crossed the 270 electoral vote threshold, with his victory in Wisconsin pushing him to 295 electoral votes against Kamala Harris’s 226, with some states still uncounted. His campaign resonated strongly with voters concerned about economic pressures and immigration, contributing to a popular vote lead of approximately five million.

Trump’s appeal centered on economic management, especially among voters frustrated by rising costs, with exit polls indicating more trust in him over Harris on economic issues. His campaign gained traction among Hispanic and lower-income voters and maintained solid support from rural, white, and non-college-educated demographics. While Harris held significant backing from African American women and older voters, she struggled to counter Trump’s economic message. Her campaign focused heavily on warning of potential risks to democratic institutions under a second Trump term.







Trump’s return to office is expected to bring major shifts in U.S. policy, both domestic and international. He has outlined plans to reform the executive branch, including stricter immigration controls, potential escalations in trade tensions, particularly with China, and additional tax cuts. His proposed moves to increase personal authority over federal agencies have drawn criticism from those who warn against the potential political use of law enforcement and other federal powers.

The election concludes a tense campaign season, which saw Harris take up the Democratic ticket following President Biden’s withdrawal amid concerns over his viability for reelection. Trump benefited from significant financial backing from Elon Musk, who mobilized support through social media efforts and direct funding. Experts said Trump’s second term could deepen existing divides on critical social, economic, and governance issues as he prepares to take office with Vice President-elect Senator JD Vance on January 20. (NNT)





































