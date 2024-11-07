Digital Minister highlights ‘Thailand Space Week’ as key milestone to become leader in new S-Curve economy

BANGKOK, Thailand –Thailand Space Week 2024, themed “Converging Technologies, Connecting People,” officially takes place from Nov 7 until Saturday. This event serves as the largest space technology event in Southeast Asia.

Organized by the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) under the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI), Thailand Space Week 2024 brings together over 70 global leading organizations, 3,000 participants from 34 countries, and over 100 exhibition booths.



Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Economy and Society, Mr. Prasert Jantararuangtong, highlighted the event as a key milestone in advancing Thailand’s space technology, aiming to position the country as a leader in the new S-Curve economy.

Currently, Thailand is investing in satellite development, space infrastructure, and potential spaceport projects, with a focus on international partnerships for sustainable growth.







The Thai government also prioritizes youth engagement through education and hands-on activities to build future careers in space and technology, he added.

The event also serves as a vital platform for networking and knowledge exchange among global leaders, including those from China, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, and the Philippines.

Those interested can participate in Thailand Space Week at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani. (NNT)





































