Thailand showcases food and agricultural products at EXPO 2022 Floriade Almere in Holland

The Thailand Pavilion at the International Horticultural Exposition (EXPO 2022 Floriade Almere) in Almere, the Netherlands, showcases the potential of Thailand in food innovations and agricultural products, as well as the country’s production processes, with their high standards and quality.



King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands officially opened the Expo, which is being held from 14 April to 9 October 2022. The Horticultural Exposition is an A1 level exposition that is scheduled to be held every 10 years.

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives Thongplew Kongjan and Director-General of the Department of Agricultural Extension Khemkhaeng Yuttithamdamrong represented the Thai government at the opening of the Thailand Pavilion on 14 April. They welcomed visitors who appreciated the Thai way of life, culture and traditions, and agriculture through various exhibitions at the pavilion.







The Thailand Pavilion is divided into several zones. For instance, the Welcome to Thailand Zone features information about Thailand, diplomatic relations between Thailand and the Netherlands, the concept of the Bio-Circular-Green Economy Model (BCG Model), and Thailand’s tourism, especially agro-tourism.

The Future Products Zone presents Thailand’s agricultural commodity standards accreditation, future food, and Thai orchids. The Showroom Zone features Thai agricultural products with good potential for exports, Thai herbs, and cultural products of Thailand.

The Revolving Exhibition Zone features Thai orchids and air-purifying plants, fruit, herbs, and ornamental plants. The Thai Garden Zone consists of a water lily pond, green space, a home garden, water treatment plants, a waterside garden, and orchid and exotic plants.



The Thailand Pavilion has been built under the concept of “TRUST Thailand.” TRUST – Trendy, Reachable, Utility, Safety/Sustainability, and Technology – aims to create confidence in Thailand, especially the quality of agricultural products, as well as promoting the Thai tourism industry.

For those not able to attend the EXPO 2022 Floriade Almere in person, they can visit www.thailandfloriade2022.com to experience a virtual reality tour of the Thailand pavilion. (NNT)















































