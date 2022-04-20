Mad man stabs 2 women at mall in Bangkok

A deranged man stabbed two women at a shopping center in Ratchaprasong area, Bangkok.

The incident happened at about 4.30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The attacker tried to escape and the injured women were rushed to nearby Police General Hospital.



A shoe salesperson said the criminal in his 30s wore a black shirt and a black hat, shouted and ran into the mall while holding a short knife.

He then stabbed a woman who was exiting a toilet and attacked the other woman who was standing near an escalator. They were stabbed in the neck and face.







The management of the shopping center said its security guard arrested the man in five minutes and called police to the scene. Police were interrogating the man at the Pathumwan station. (TNA)































