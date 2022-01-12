Thailand ‘SHA Extra Plus’ certification for highest health and hygiene practices

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has introduced the new SHA Extra Plus certification, with a new tier guaranteeing the highest practice for the health and safety of guests, with an enhanced protocol against the spread of COVID-19.







The TAT introduced a new tier for its Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA) program, with the new SHA Extra Plus certification given to venues implementing the highest health and hygiene measures. Extra requirements in terms of guest services will be applied for SHA Extra Plus accommodations, including COVID-19 testing and treatment arrangement with a partner hospital specifically for international guests arriving under the Test & Go or Sandbox schemes, as well as airport transfer services.

The TAT’s SHA program was launched after the opening of the Phuket Sandbox program on 1 November. A higher tier SHA Plus certification was then rolled out with enhanced measures, including at least 70% vaccination coverage among staff members.

Eligible businesses can now register to get their SHA Extra Plus assessment on www.thailandsha.com/shapluslogin. (NNT)





























