Thailand sets up 1,200 road checkpoints to curb drink-driving and Covid-19

The Royal Thai Police Office will set up at least 1,200 road checkpoints to curb drink-driving, while local police will control Covid-19 spreaders, during the Songkran festival next week.







National police chief Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk said the goal was to reduce traffic accidents during the holiday by at least 5% from figures recorded over the last three years.



He said In addition to traffic safety, measures will be implemented to prevent and contain the spread of Covid-19 during the holiday. This is because there might be infected people trying to enter the country illegally to work in tourist destinations or night entertainment venues.







Pol Gen Suwat reiterated previous warnings that a ban on water splashing and foam parties would be enforced for the sake of public health. However, the traditional rod nam dam hua (seeking blessings from the elderly) ceremonies are exempt, although participants must strictly follow health safety measures. (NNT)











