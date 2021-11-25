Thailand sets tourism as primary driver of national economic recovery

The tourism sector is starting to show signs of a gradual recovery, owing to the reopening of the country to international tourists on November 1. The Ministry of Tourism and Sports views the development positively, as tourism revenue is important for the dissipation of income into localities. Thailand will now need to keep its sight set on restoring the tourism industry into a primary driver of its economy.







The Ministry of Tourism and Sports intends to drive tourism under the concept ‘Amazing Thailand New Chapter’ in the year 2022. A new image of tourism in Thailand will be presented by many parties in the tourism circle, and tourism-related businesses will develop their products and services in response to the requirements of tourists in the New Normal era. Emphasis will be placed on health and safety as said businesses make use of technology to improve their products and services toward higher standards.



Meanwhile, tourism sites will be developed under adherence to the Green Economy principle so Thailand is able to compete with other countries which are also reopening to international tourists.







The Ministry of Tourism and Sports has determined that Thailand’s tourism development will, from now on, be made with an aim of increasing the adaptability of the industry. At the same time, a Thai identity will be retained as the industry develops in response to New Normal requirements.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is aiming to realize 1.5 trillion baht of tourism revenue in 2022, which would be 50% of the pre-pandemic figure in 2019 when about 3 trillion baht of revenue was generated. The TAT is also targeting a revenue figure of 2.4 trillion baht in 2023, and about 3 trillion baht for the year after. (NNT)



























