Thai-born superstar ‘Lisa Blackpink’ under best care after contracting COVID-19

YG Entertainment in South Korea said its Blackpink girl group member Lalisa ‘Lisa’ Manoban’s COVID-19 test returned positive in the afternoon (Nov 24).

The agency also stated that three other members of Blackpink were waiting for the results of their RT-PCR tests for COVID-19. However, they were not in close contact with Lisa.







YG Entertainment said those who stayed close to Lisa were informed of her infection as quickly as possible for the sake of disease control. It assured it would do its best to protect the health of its artists and staff. (TNA)

































