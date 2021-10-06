Thailand sets retail antigen test kits at 40 baht per unit

The Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO) is set to retail antigen test kits at 40 baht per unit at eight of its retail stores from 18 October 2021. The move is to help improve public access to this important screening tool.

The GPO’s Deputy Managing Director Sirikul Matevelungsun said although the retail price is low and affordable by all, the quality of the ATKs meets the Food and Drug Administration’s requirements.







Offering these kits at 40 baht which is significantly lower than the average market price will drive down the prices of these kits available in the market today.

Initially, 2 million low-cost test kits will be made available. The GPO is planning to source additional supplies to keep up with the high demand. The kits will also be available for online purchases.





The stores that will be selling these kits are 1) the GPO headquarters which sits on the opposite side of Ramathibodi Hospital in Bangkok, 2) the GPO’s Yotse branch close to Hua Chiew Hospital, 3) the GPO’s Charan Sanitwong branch, 4) the GPO’s Thewes branch adjacent to the Bank of Thailand, 5) the GPO’s Rangsit branch close to Si Mummuang Market, 6) the Tropical Medicine Hospital in Bangkok, 7) the Government Complex, and 8) the Department of Medical Services in Nonthaburi.





























