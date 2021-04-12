Thai health ministry yet to allow self-care at home for confirmed Covid-19 patients

Bangkok – Dr.Opas Karnkawinpong, Director-General of the Disease Control Department has confirmed that the Thai government does not have a policy to quarantine or treat COVID-19 patients at their homes. Unlike countries with a huge number of patients, Thailand has only a long line of people waiting for a test, and most beds are occupied in private hospitals. However, these hospitals are still able to transfer patients elsewhere if their beds are all being used.







Doctor Opas also added that if there is ever an unexpected number of new cases and hospitals can no longer receive them all, a HOSPITEL will come into service, that is a hotel converted into a temporary hospital. Furthermore, field hospitals are also an option.



Meanwhile, all Thais and migrant workers can have a free test for the virus, as the government has allocated a 3 billion-baht budget for this specific purpose.







For more information about COVID-19 testing and patient transfers, please dial 1668. (NNT)













