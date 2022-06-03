Thailand sets August 12 each year as ‘National Thai Textile Day’

Thailand’s government has set 12 August each year as ‘National Thai Textile Day’.

This is in honor of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother, who has made great contributions to the promotion of Thai traditional textiles, which were once on the brink of extinction. With her hard work, Thai traditional textiles have become popular again, and this has led to employment and income generation for countless people, thus improving their quality of life.







The Ministry of Culture stated that it had the policy to promote and preserve Thai fabrics as cultural heritage and an aspect of Thai identity. It has also been encouraging Thai people, especially the new generation, to be aware of the value of Thai textiles and to wear Thai fabrics.

The term “Thai fabric” means a fabric created from the heritage of Thai wisdom that has been passed on from generation to generation. It also indicates a feature of local identity that is produced in the country by Thai people, using various techniques and weaving methods, such as mudmee, batik, and matyom. They are woven using a variety of natural fibers that are available in each locality, especially silk, cotton, hemp fiber, and pineapple fiber, among others. (PRD)





































