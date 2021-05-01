Thailand sets assistance for people experiencing side-effects from vaccines

The National Health Security Office (NHSO) is preparing to roll out assistance to people who have suffered side-effects from Covid-19 vaccines to build people’s confidence in the vaccines.

NHSO Secretary-General Jadej Thammatacharee said despite the vaccines’ clinical safety trials, there were odds of adverse side effects in some people with the severity varying in each person.



He stressed that providing coverage was not an indictment against the quality of the vaccine. The vaccines were highly beneficial to people due to their ability to reduce the risk of symptomatic infection and contain the pandemic. (NNT)



