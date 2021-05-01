Thais can register for vaccination via “Mor Phrom V.2” from today (May 1)

The Ministry of Public Health will allow the general public to register for Covid-19 vaccination via the ministry’s official group “Mor Phrom V.2” (doctors ready) from May 1.

The ministry aims to vaccinate 16 million people in the first batch of registration, with priority given to those who carry risks of developing severe symptoms if they contract Covid-19. The first group will be people over 60 years of age. The second group comprises people who have chronic diseases, including severe respiratory syndrome, heart and coronary diseases, kidney diseases, cerebrovascular diseases, diabetes, cancer patients under treatment, and obese patients weighing over 100kg, or having a body mass index exceeding 35.



Those who do not have a smart phone can contact the hospital that has their records or the local public health office to get registered. The vaccination of this group will start on June 7.

The general public aged 18-59 years who do not fit in this group can register via the above channels from July 1, and their vaccination could start from August. (NNT)



