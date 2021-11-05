Thailand sets 3.6-billion-baht budget for development of ChulaCov19 and Baiya vaccines

The cabinet approved a 3.6-billion-baht budget for the local development of ChulaCov19 and Baiya vaccines to cope with COVID-19.

Deputy government spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek said that of the budget, 2.32 billion baht would be spent on the production of the "ChulaCov19 mRNA" vaccine for its third-stage human trial required for its registration with the Food and Drug Administration and on preparation for its production for general administration in the future.







The project will support the development of complete infrastructures needed for the production of mRNA vaccines and will enable Thailand to produce COVID-19 vaccines for its own use.

The Baiya project will receive 1.31 billion baht for its third-stage human trial on at least 10,000 volunteers as required by the FDA. (TNA)




























