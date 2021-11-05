Thai Commerce Minister reveals progress in probe of used glove export

Visible progress has been made by authorities probing the export of used medical gloves to the United States, with the public prosecutor having delivered a prosecution order on Paddy The Room Trading Co., Ltd. and the Central Intellectual Property and International Trade Court handing down 4-year sentences to the culprit.







Minister of Commerce Jurin Laksanawisit said there was progress coming from two fronts, regarding the investigation into the export of used medical gloves. On the part of Paddy The Room Trading Co., Ltd., a prosecution order has already been given and the intellectual property court has handed down a 4-year sentence to the offender, without a possibility of a suspended sentence. An arrest warrant has also been issued for the Hong Kong person who owned the company.



On the part of Sufficiency Economy City Co., Ltd., the owner of the SkyMed brand of medical gloves, Mr. Jurin said arrest warrants have now been issued and the accused were being summoned. He added that police representatives have promised to accelerate proceedings and yield progress in the case within 30 days.







Mr. Jurin added that the Thai Rubber Gloves Exporters Association has confirmed that the scandal was not affecting glove exports and no order cancellations have been made by clients. (NNT)



























