Thailand seizes 330 million meth pills, freezes 3.3 billion baht in drug assets

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has announced the results of a sweeping nationwide crackdown that led to the seizure of more than 330 million methamphetamine pills and the confiscation of assets worth 3.3 billion baht. Conducted from October 1, 2025, to January 18, 2026, the coordinated effort was led by the Royal Thai Police and targeted major drug trafficking networks across the country.







The operation ramped up in December and January through joint efforts involving the Ministry of Interior, provincial authorities, the military, and other agencies. Teams carried out raids on high-risk areas, intercepted drug shipments, and disrupted distribution routes, resulting in the dismantling of several large-scale operations and the seizure of drug-related equipment and illicit financial assets.

Officials reported that the campaign dealt a serious blow to organized drug networks with links to transnational operations. Investigations during the period led to numerous arrests and helped uncover the financial infrastructure behind numerous trafficking rings.



The government has stepped up its backing for law enforcement agencies, providing policy support, operational resources, and protections to ensure that officers can carry out their duties effectively and without obstruction. Authorities have confirmed that drug suppression efforts will continue nationwide.

The public is urged to report drug-related activity or other crimes through the 191 emergency hotline, which operates 24 hours a day. (NNT)



































