JOB EXPO THAILAND 2026 attracts over 119,000 job seekers, thousands expected to be hired

BANGKOK, Thailand – JOB EXPO THAILAND 2026 has concluded with a strong turnout, drawing over 119,000 attendees across three days at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center. Held from January 16 to 18, the event attracted job seekers of all ages and backgrounds, including new graduates, career changers, older adults, and persons with disabilities.







Minister of Labour Treenuch Thienthong reported that more than 25,000 people registered to apply for jobs during the fair, with early estimates indicating around 3,000 will secure employment. These placements are expected to generate over 500 million baht in annual income, underscoring both the demand for job opportunities and public confidence in the labor market.

Over 200 companies offered thousands of positions spanning various industries. The event was made possible through wide-ranging cooperation among government agencies, private enterprises, educational institutions, civil society organizations, and professional groups, creating broad access to employment and career advancement.



In addition to job openings, the expo provided workshops and guidance to help participants strengthen skills, explore freelance opportunities, and adapt to the changing needs of today’s workforce. Resources were available to support both immediate employment and long-term career planning.

Those unable to attend can still apply for jobs or view vacancies through the Ministry of Labour's portal at t.ly/NhfmW or by calling 1506, pressing 2 for the Department of Employment. (NNT)




































