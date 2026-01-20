Siriraj artists unite in tribute to Queen Mother, raising funds for cancer patients

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital, Mahidol University, in collaboration with the Siriraj Cancer Foundation and the Alumni Association of the Faculty of Painting, Sculpture, and Graphic Arts, Silpakorn University, is presenting a commemorative art exhibition titled “Siriraj—Artists United in Loyal Remembrance of the Queen Mother.” The event, honoring the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother, invites the public to contribute donations supporting underprivileged cancer patients at Siriraj Hospital.







The exhibition blends the fields of medicine and art, responding to the growing number of cancer cases in Thailand—many of which involve patients with limited financial means. Donations raised through the event will go directly to the Siriraj Cancer Foundation to help cover medical costs and support cancer research, with the goal of improving care and expanding access to treatment.

A total of 93 paintings will be featured, including 13 large-scale works measuring 240 × 240 cm and 80 standard-sized works measuring 150 × 150 cm. The artworks involve portraits and interpretive compositions inspired by the Queen Mother’s royal duties and legacy. Contributions come from national artists, renowned masters, Silpakorn alumni, current students, and artists from other institutions, united in their tribute.

Each donation also serves as a means of connection—donors will receive a painting in return, creating a meaningful exchange between art and generosity.

The exhibition will be held from February 14 to 28, 2026, at the Outpatient Lobby, 2nd Floor, Siriraj Piyamaharajkarun Hospital, from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. daily. All donations are eligible for a double tax deduction in Thailand. For more information, contact 02-419-9117 to 8, LINE ID: CA_SIRIRAJ, or email [email protected]. (NNT)



































