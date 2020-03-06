Thailand sees good air quality in Bangkok, North lower dust levels

BANGKOK – People in Bangkok have less to worry about when it comes to levels of particulate matter of 25 microns or less in diameter (PM2.5), as overall air quality in most areas of the capital has improved.





The northern region continues to record lower PM2.5 levels, as wind has dispersed accumulated air pollutants. However, the concentration of dust particles is still above the safe limit in some locations.

The Director-General of the Pollution Control Department, Pralong Dumrongthai, said today very good air quality was reported in Bangkok and neighboring provinces. Levels of PM2.5 decreased due to stronger winds, and rainfall in some areas.

According to the Pollution Control Department’s Air4Thai website, PM2.5 levels measured between 29 and 93 micrograms per cubic meter in the North. Overall air quality ranged from moderate to good in most areas. However, PM2.5 levels were above the safe limit in four locations. Muang Mae Hong Son district of Mae Hong Son province recorded the highest level at 93 micrograms per cubic meter.

Other locations were Mae Sai district in Chiang Rai province, Muang Chiang Mai district in Chiang Mai province and Muang Kamphaeng Phet district in Kamphaeng Phet province.

In Northeastern Thailand, fine dust pollution still reached unhealthy levels in Muang KhonKaen district of KhonKaen province.











