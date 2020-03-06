Thai Army prepares COVID-19 quarantine sites for returnees from South Korea

BANGKOK – Military hospitals across the country are prepared to adopt the “Sattahip model” for the quarantine of illegal Thai workers, gradually returning from virus-hit South Korea.







Lt. Gen. Thanya Kiatsan, Region 2 Commander said there has be no confirmation as of now if the army area under his jurisdiction in the Northeast will be used as the quarantine site for the Thai workers from South Korea.

Most of those workers are reportedly natives of northeastern provinces.

Lt. Gen. Thanya said that the army-run hospitals in 10 military circles in the Northeast are ready for the task. However, if it is not enough to receive the large number of workers, the army camps can be opened to accommodate them for quarantine.

Although no decision is made by the government, Army Chief, Apirat Kongsompong ordered 37 military circles nationwide, particularly those having the hospitals in the army camps to prepare personnel and the isolated accommodations.

Under the plan, the Sattahip model, applied to quarantine of Thai returnees from Wuhan will be adopted.







Provincial public health officers will help take care of those people to be placed under quarantine and the work will be supervised by provincial governors.

Anyone who has suspicious symptoms during the quarantine will be sent to provincial hospitals.











