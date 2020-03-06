Thailand reports 4 new Covid-19 cases

BANGKOK – Thailand reports new Covid-19 cases, including two Thais and two foreigners, raising the total cases in the country to 47, said Public Health Ministry in a daily briefing on the new coronavirus situation.







Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoen, director-general of the Department of Disease Control confirmed four new cases on Thursday, including a 29-Italian office worker, who returned from Italy on March1.

He fell sick and sought medical treatment at a hospital in Chon Buri on March 2 before being diagnosed with the virus.

The second case is a 42 year-old Thai male office worker who returned from Italy on March 2.

He had fever and went to a doctor at a private hospital in Chon Buri on March 3.

The third case is a 22 year-old Chinese male student who was screened during his transit at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport while traveling from Iran to China on March 1. He had a cough, fever and a running nose and was admitted to the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute in Nonthaburi.







The fourth case is a 20 year-old Thai male student who returned from Iran on Feb. 27. He had fever and a running nose and sough medical treatment at a hospital in Nakhon Si Thammarat on March 2.

Persons who came in close contact with four new cases such as family members and medical staff have been under monitoring for 14 days.

Thailand recorded one coronavirus death. So far, 31 patients have recovered and discharged from hospitals while 15 others remain hospitalized.











