Thailand sees good air in all regions except for Bangkok with congestion of dust particles

BANGKOK – The volume of PM2.5 dust particles around the country was rated between moderate to excellent on Thursday, except for Bangkok and adjacent provinces that are still unhealthy.







The Air4Thai air quality index website announced that the air quality in Bangkok and nearby areas was excellent but still harbored 21 spots with an unhealthy volume of PM2.5. The highest volume locality was along Din Daeng Road with 72 micrograms per cubic meter.







Meanwhile, in other provinces in all regions, the atmosphere was clean with no congestion of dust particles, however, some provinces still chose to implement a policy to cope with PM2.5.

For instance, in Nakhon Ratchasima province, the governor Wichian Chantaranothai asked his residents to avoid burning incense and gold papers during the Chinese New Year festival. (NNT)











