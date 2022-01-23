Thailand seeks to merge tourism databases to enhance higher health standards

Thailand’s tourism agencies are looking to merge tourism-related databases as a way to enhance the industry, with a new campaign launched to create a unified database, starting with the service sector.

The Departments of Tourism, Provincial Administration, and Health Service Support signed an agreement on the tourism and service database merger, aimed at enhancing the nation’s tourism industry.







TaweesakVanichareon, director-general of the Department of Tourism, said the campaign will initially focus on tourism-related services such as homestays, spas and massages, as these facilities require higher health standards due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

Following the establishment of a unified database, these agencies will continue collecting data from these venues for the post-pandemic development of the industry.(NNT)































