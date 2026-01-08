Pattaya blends fitness and tradition as Muay Thai aerobics program kicks off in local community

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City has launched a new community health initiative combining exercise with cultural preservation, as Deputy Mayor Damrongkiat Pinijkan presided over the opening of the “Muay Thai Aerobics Dance” program at Pattaya City School 6 (Wat Thammasamakkee) on Tuesday evening.

The project, organized by the Wat Thammasamakkee community with funding support from the Pattaya City Health Security Fund, aims to promote regular physical activity while preserving Muay Thai as a national cultural heritage. The event drew strong participation from local residents, including students, youth, adults, and senior citizens. Participants joined lively aerobics sessions that blended rhythmic dance movements with traditional Muay Thai techniques, creating an atmosphere of enjoyment, unity, and shared learning while improving physical fitness.







Deputy Mayor Damrongkiat said Pattaya places high importance on promoting the health and well-being of people at all levels, both physically and mentally. He noted that adapting cultural arts such as Muay Thai into creative forms of exercise not only improves quality of life but also helps keep Thailand’s national heritage alive within local communities.

“This kind of activity strengthens community bonds while supporting Pattaya’s vision of becoming a sustainable city of well-being,” he said.

The Muay Thai aerobics program will run regularly from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, providing residents with ongoing opportunities to exercise in a fun, accessible, and culturally meaningful setting.



































