Dino invasion hits Pattaya! Children’s Day 2026 set to shake the city

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya is gearing up for a larger-than-life Children’s Day celebration as a moving army of giant dinosaurs prepares to take over the city — promising excitement, imagination, and unforgettable memories for kids and families alike.

For Children’s Day 2026, Pattaya Dinosaur Park, in collaboration with local authorities, will bring life-sized, realistic, moving dinosaurs straight into the heart of the city at Pattaya City Hall. The event transforms the traditional Children’s Day celebration into a prehistoric adventure, giving young visitors a rare chance to get up close with roaring, moving dinosaurs that feel as if they’ve stepped out of another era.







This year’s celebration is far from ordinary. Beyond the dinosaur spectacle, children can enjoy a wide range of fun-filled activities, creative learning experiences, and special gifts, all designed to spark imagination, curiosity, and joy. The event aims to combine entertainment with inspiration, encouraging children to learn through play while spending quality time with their families.

The event will take place on:

Saturday, 10 January 2026

Traffic Advisory



To ensure safety and smooth event operations, Pattaya City has announced a temporary road closure:

North Pattaya Road (inbound lanes)

From Prinya Intersection to Phettrakul Intersection

5:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.





Motorists and parents are kindly advised to plan their journeys in advance and avoid the affected route during the closure period.

Children’s Day this year promises to be truly special. With dinosaurs roaming the city, exciting activities, and a festive atmosphere, Pattaya is ready to deliver a Children’s Day celebration like no other — one that will leave kids smiling and talking about it long after the dinosaurs have gone.



































