International Gem & Jewelry Conference in Chanthaburi, East Thailand, Feb 2-3

Gems and jewelry make up a category of products considered among Thailand’s five most valuable exports. To further the export potential of Thai gem and jewelry products, an international conference will be held in early February to facilitate the exchange of knowledge between experts within gem and jewelry circles.







Sumed Prasongpongchai, director of the Gem and Jewelry Institute of Thailand (GIT), said the COVID-19 pandemic caused exports of Thai gem & jewelry products to drop by 40% amid receding demand due to lockdowns imposed around the world. Given the relaxation of lockdowns, exports in the first 11 months of 2021 grew by 27%, with the growth tendency expected to continue this year.



Sumed said the 7th International Gem & Jewelry Conference (GIT 2021) is being held to foster confidence in Thai gem and jewelry products while reinforcing Thailand’s standing as a global trade center for gems and jewelry.





GIT 2021 will be held in a mixed format that makes use of both virtual and physical conference sessions. The concept of this year’s conference is ‘Towards the Sustainable Gem Industry’. The physical event will take place on February 2 and 3 at Maneechan Resort in Chanthaburi. Some of the conference topics include gem and precious metal deposits, exploration, mining and trading; innovative identification and characterization; manufacturing and cutting edge technology; and smart jewelry.

According to Sumed, about 150 experts, researchers, and gem and jewelry business representatives have already accepted invitations to the conference.

Concurrently, the International Chanthaburi Gems and Jewelry Festival 2021 will take place from February 3-7 at the Chanthaburi Gems and Jewelry Center, KP Jewelry Center, and on Srichan Gems Street. Some 300 booths will be offering gems and jewelry products, while the GIT will provide gem inspection and certification services at its ‘mobile lab’ on the festival premises.(NNT)



























