Thailand seeks to export skilled workers to Saudi Arabia

The skills of Thai workers who want to work abroad are now being rapidly assessed, especially for occupations that are in urgent demand by foreign employers. This effort comes in response to the government’s policy to send Thai workers to Saudi Arabia.







Department of Skill Development Director-General Prateep Songlumyong inspected the KTC Skills Testing Center in Lam Lukka district of Pathum Thani. The inspection was aimed at making sure Thai workers will be ready to be sent to Saudi Arabia. The Department of Skill Development has been assigning testing centers for occupations in need by employers. Examples of such occupations are engine mechanics, electricians, construction technicians, cooks, hotel personnel, logistics coordinators, and truck drivers.



Getting tested at a skills testing center improves work opportunities and career progression for each worker. Employers of tested workers can be confident the individuals are knowledgeable and their skills fit the job position.

KTC Skills Testing Center is used to evaluate the skills of job seekers who wanted to work abroad. The center is able to evaluate the skills of 24 occupations in the categories of welders, electricians, auto mechanics and construction technicians.







People who are interested in working in Saudi Arabia can register on the Department of Employment’s website. They may also call the Ministry of Labor’s hotline number 1506, and press 2. (NNT)



























