Thailand scraps daily report of new COVID cases, quarantine and reopens all types of entertainment

The government’s COVID-19 task force will shift to reporting new COVID cases only twice a month, as the number of daily cases continues its downward trajectory.

New announcements will be issued by the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) every other Thursday, except during weeks in which new announcements take place on the same day as the general CCSA meeting.







While all RT-PCR positive cases are normally counted as newly confirmed cases, the CCSA will also shift to reporting only symptomatic cases and hospitalizations.

Dr Sumanee Wacharasint, an assistant spokesperson for the CCSA, said the number of serious COVID-19 cases and fatalities in Thailand has been on the decline, leading to the lifting of disease control measures previously imposed.







Authorities are now allowing foreign tourists to enter the kingdom without needing to quarantine, while permitting some nightlife entertainment venues to reopen.

With the lifting of these measures, Dr Sumanee warned that the number of cases could rise again. He therefore urged the general public to continue complying with the Universal Protection measures and other disease control practices, including getting vaccine booster injections.



To ensure a safe transition to the endemic phase, the Ministry of Public Health is working to ensure sufficient availability of beds, treatments and doctors for patients.(NNT)
































