Royal Thai Police on alert for possible Iranian spies

The Royal Thai Police (RTP) has issued an order for all police nationwide to monitor for possible Iranian spies following an arrest in Indonesia that prompted security concerns.

All related security agencies have reportedly been instructed to closely monitor the movements of Iranian nationals and certain Thai Muslims suspected of conducting espionage work in the kingdom.







National Police Chief Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk said an order was issued to the RTP’s Special Branch, the Central Investigation Bureau, the Metropolitan Police Bureau, and all nine Provincial Police Regions to maintain vigilance.

According to officials, the arrest of an Iranian operative in Indonesia has already caused concern among a number of nations regarding Iran’s clandestine activities.







As Thailand is scheduled to host the APEC Summit in November, the RTP assured that security measures will be prioritized to prevent violent incidents. It also urged the public to maintain vigilance and immediately report any suspicious activity. (NNT)

































