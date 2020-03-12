Thailand revokes Visa-Free entry for travelers from Italy, South Korea, Hong Kong and VoA for 18 countries

(TAT) Thai government announced on Wednesday March 11, 2020 after the meeting at the COVID-19 Management Center chaired by PM Prayuth Chan-o-cha cancellation of Visa-Free entry for travelers from Italy, South Korea and Hong Kong and Visa on Arrival for 18 countries: Bulgaria, Bhutan, China, Cyprus, Ethiopia, Fiji, Georgia, India, Kazakhstan, Malta, Mexico, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, Republic of Vanuatu,and Taiwan after widespread Covid-19 infections in many countries.

Visitors to Thailand are advised to contact the Thai Embassy in their countries and present virus-free medical certificates before traveling.












