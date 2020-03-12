Chiang Mai calls off ‘Songkran Festival’, water splashing refrained

CHIANG MAI (TNA) The municipal office of the northern province has cancelled all activities related to the Songkran water festival in April to help control the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).







Chiang Mai mayor Tasanai Buranupakorn said the annual Songkran New Year festival that normally attracted huge crowds would be completely suspended and there would be only Lanna-styled decorations in urban areas and exhibitions on traditional lifestyles at the ancient Tha Phae gate and the Three Kings Monument.

“For the safety of people and tourists, we cancel any activities that would attract crowds of people. They include a beauty contest of women cycling while holding paper umbrellas, a procession of Buddha images and a tradition of extending Songkran greetings to the Chiang Mai governor,” Mr Tasanai said.

Besides, he said, the Chiang Mai municipal office treated water in the ancient moat of the province to improve the urban atmosphere.

Mr Tasanai asked the public to refrain from splashing water and especially using water from the moat for such activities to help control the disease. Virus could live in water for as long as 4 days, he said. (TNA)

