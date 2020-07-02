Thailand resumes normal life while wearing face masks still compulsory

People can resume their normal life while wearing face masks and using the Thaichana check-in app after the 5th round of lockdown relaxation, according to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration.







CCSA spokesman Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin said the 5th round of business resumption started on Wednesday and resulted in the restoration of normal life. He strongly recommended people seriously protect themselves from possible infection because, he said, newly resumed businesses posed high risks of transmitting the coronavirus disease 2019.





“People must continue to wear surgical or cloth masks,” he said.

According to him, 32 million people registered to use the Thaichana application for check-ins and checkouts at places and 250,000 shops also use it. Pubs, bars, karaoke shops and soapy massage parlors must register for the app use before reopening.

Dr Taweesin also said that Thailand was among 14 countries from which visitors received a green light from the European Union today. The countries were selected on their COVID-19 situation over the past 14 days, infection trends and disease control, he said. (TNA)











