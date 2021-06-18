Thailand reports post-jab deaths resulted from chronic diseases

A director of the Department of Disease Control said 68 people died after receiving COVID-19 vaccines and it was concluded that 13 of the fatalities did not result from the vaccination but were related to chronic diseases.

Dr Chawetsan Namwat, director of a division on disease control and emergency health hazards, said that since Feb 28, 7,003,783 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered.







“A team of experts from 13 areas in Thailand considered post-inoculation fatalities to find if any case was related to a vaccine.

Of 68 reported fatalities, experts considered 13 cases and none of them resulted from the vaccination. All were coincidental events including eight cases of acute coronary syndrome, one case of pulmonary embolism and one case of intraabdominal aneurysm. Investigation into the causes of 55 fatalities is underway,” Dr Chawetsan said. (TNA)



















