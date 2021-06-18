Pattaya Land Transport Dept. resumes driving tests, issuing and renewing licenses Monday

The Department of Land Transport (DLT) will resume driving tests and issuing and renewing licenses next week, following an improvement in the COVID-19 situation.

DLT director-general Chirute Visalachitra said the resumption in services will begin on June 21 at all DLT offices in Pattaya City, Banglamung and across the country. Despite services going back to normal, DLT officials will still be required to comply with disease control measures for the sake of public safety.







He said those who had already booked a driving test or hoped to renew their licenses between April 16 and June 18 before services were suspended will be given priority and can make new appointments via the DLT Smart Queue application or the department website, https://gecc.dlt.go.th.







He said further bookings can be made from Aug 1 when the backlog is cleared.

Mr. Chirute said because of the disruption in services, the DLT will coordinate with the Royal Thai Police to deal with motorists whose licenses have expired. (NNT)



















