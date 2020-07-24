Thailand reports 8 new Covid cases in quarantine from Egypt, Sudan and the United States

Thailand on Thursday reported eight new Covid-19 cases, imported from abroad with no new death.

Panprapa Yongtrakul, spokeswoman of the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said the new cases raised the total cases in the country to 3,269.







Of those, 3,105 patients recovered and 106 others are being treated at hospitals.

The new cases were Thai nationals, four returning from Egypt, two from Sudan and two from the United States. They were all in state quarantine.

Four cases, arriving from Egypt were asymptomatic. They were on the same flight with more than 10 previously confirmed cases.

Two students from Sudan showed some symptoms on their arrivals but tested negative to coronavirus at the airport. They tested positive on the 12th day of their quarantine. Fifteen persons on the same flight were found infected with coronavirus.

The first tests of two women, who returned from the U.S. showed positive results.

Out of all 60,470 persons, having been quarantined, 332 persons or 0.55% were found infected with coronavirus, she said.(TNA)











