Thailand, US and partner nations join Cobra Gold 2020 military exercise

CHACHOENGSAO – The Royal Thai Armed Forces, the United States Armed Forces and partner countries have together participated in the Cobra Gold 2020 military exercise, which focused on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.





The Deputy Chief of Defense Forces, Gen. Chaichana Nakkerd, and the Charge d’Affaires of the US Embassy in Thailand, Michael Heath, observed the Cobra Gold 2020 military exercise at the Disaster Relief Training Center of the Armed Forces Development Command in Phanom Sarakham district, Chachoengsao province.

The joint military exercise simulated a joint response to an earthquake with fires and collapsed buildings. Helicopters, fire extinguishers, cutting tools, emergency ambulances, drones and other equipment were used during the search and rescue training operations. Participants evacuated the injured and provided them with first-aid before taking them to hospitals.

Gen. Chaichana and other officials then observed an exhibition on advancements in military equipment, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief by the public and private sectors in response to any disasters that may occur in the future.

The Deputy Chief of Defense Forces said today the world is now facing new forms of challenges. This humanitarian assistance and disaster relief exercise will build a network of cooperation while allowing Thai and US military forces along with partner countries, government agencies and civil society groups to share expertise and exchange ideas and experience.























