Thailand reports 1,945 people fell ill and 103 died after receiving various COVID-19 vaccines

Thailand’s Disease Control Department (DCD) reported on Thursday (24 June) that 1,945 people fell ill and 103 died after receiving various COVID-19 vaccines. A probe has been completed into 42 of the deaths, and no causative link was made to the vaccines.







DCD’s Emergency Health Hazard and Disease Control Director Dr Chawetsan Namwat said 7.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to date. As of 21 June, 1,945 people, or 24.6 cases per 100,000 doses, suffered unexpected symptoms, such as severe allergies, while 103 others, or 1.3 cases per 100,000 doses, died.

He said an investigation into the 103 deaths was launched, adding that, in the 42 cases examined so far, specialists found the deaths were not related to the vaccines. The causes were coincidental, including 10 caused by heart disease, 3 by cerebral haemorrhage and the rest by other causes.



Dr Chawetsan said 945 cases of serious side effects were reported, of which 327 have been examined by specialists, while 618 remain under investigation. 914 people, or about 27.09 cases per 100,000 doses, suffered side effects after receiving their first dose of the Sinovac vaccine, while 44 people, or about 1.3 cases per 100,000 doses, had died. (NNT)



















