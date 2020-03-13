Thailand reports 11 more Covid-19 cases found hanging out with Hong Kong tourist

BANGKOK, March 12 (TNA) Thailand reported 11 new coronavirus cases, bring the total cases in the country to 70 on Thursday, said Sukhum Kanchanapimai, permanent secretary for public health.







All 11 new cases are Thais. They are friends in the same group, hanging out with a tourist from Hong Kong, who was later found to be infected with the virus.

The group socialized and shared drinks and cigarettes at a restaurant in Bangkok’s Thong Lor area. All of the new patients have mild symptoms.

The public health ministry advised people to practice hygiene habits by eating hot meals and using middle spoons.

The ministry will step up lab test screening among flu patients. (TNA)











