Thailand’s temples clean up to cope with COVID-19

BANGKOK– The government is cleaning Bangkok’s Buddhist temples popular to tourists to control the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).







The measure began with the Temple of Dawn. Prime Minister’s Office Minister Tewan Liptapallop who supervises the National Office of Buddhism led officials and volunteers to clean the pagodas and crematorium of the temple. Officials also sprayed disinfectant in the compound.

They also encouraged local monks to conduct disease control campaigns for the good health of monks and local people.

Visitors to temples should strictly follow disease control guidelines of the Public Health Ministry including regularly washing hands and wearing face masks before giving alms to monks and meeting monks, Mr Tewan said.

The cleanup also started at Wat Hong Rattanaram Ratchaworawihan, Wat Phra ChettuphonWimon Mangkhalaram, Wat SuthatThepphawararam, Wat Paknam Phasi Chaeroen, Wat Traimit Withayaram Worawihan and Wat Rakhang Khositaram. (TNA)











