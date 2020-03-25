Thailand reports 107 new Covid-19 cases, total 934

BANGKOK, March 25– Thai Public Health Ministry reported 107 new Covid-19 cases, raising the total cases in the country to 934.





Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a Public Health Ministry spokesman said the new infections include two doctors, leading to self-quarantine of another 25 healthcare personnel, who worked closely with the doctors.

Among all new infections reported today, the first group of 27 people either had close contact with previous patients or visited the places where patients had been.

They consist of four visitors to boxing stadiums, five to entertainment venues, 14 people in close contact with Covid-19 patients, and four attendees at religious ceremonies in Malaysia.

The second group comprises 13 people – six returnees from other countries, five persons who were in crowded areas or worked closely with foreigners, and two doctors.

67 cases were under investigation.

The total coronavirus cases are being treated in hospitals and four cases are in critical conditions.

70 others recovered and were discharged from hospitals. The death toll remains at four. (TNA)











